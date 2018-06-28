Workers Sue Over Plant Explosion

The Oct. 14 blast also hurt 14 other workers, and 11 of them are asking for unspecified damages in the suit they filed Thursday in Buchanan County Circuit Court. An investigation determined gas leaking from an open valve fueled the blast, which damaged the $130 million Triumph Foods plant just before crews finished their work. The state fire marshal says possible ignition sources include halogen lights, fans in the heating system's ductwork, and a striker and torch in a kitchen hallway. The workers' suit says the company or five other defendants didn't conduct repairs, service work, testing, inspections, gas pipe line installation, equipment hookup or plant operation in a proper manner. Besides Triumph Foods, the suit names Missouri Gas Energy, A. Esptein and Sons International, I.H.P. Industrial, Superior Air Handling and Dragoo Metal Works.