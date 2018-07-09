Working Group Appointed to Review Proposed Social Service Cuts

JEFFERSON CITY - House Budget Committee Chairman Ryan Silvey, R-Kansas City, appointed a seven-member "working group" to review $65.4 million in proposed cuts that will combat social service programs against higher education.

The working group will go over the cuts recommended by the House Appropriations-Health, Mental Health and Social Services Committee. It will include Rep. Tom Flanigan, R-Carthage, chairman of the appropriations panel, Rep. Chris Kelly, D-Columbia, and Rep. Jeanne Kirkton, D-Webster Groves. Three other Republicans and one other Democrat also were named.

The biggest change would eliminate a $28 million health care plan for almost 3,000 blind people. Other major cuts include $7.6 million supporting day care for 3,500 children and reducing by $2.6 million the allocation for "expense and equipment" for Child Support Enforcement.

Lawmakers are making efforts to find money to soften or eliminate Nixon's proposed cuts to higher education. His spending plan withdraws $66 million from college and university budgets. The reaction caused by Gov. Nixon's initial $106 million cut was seemingly countered by his recent announcement that higher education would get the $40 million expected from the national mortgage settlement.

There is no timetable on when a decision will be made or finalized on these proposed social service cuts.