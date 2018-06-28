Working Toward Championships

The Tigers finish the first session of the day in fourth place. Senior Matt Pell, from Luxemburg, Wisconsin, met with conference rival Johny Hendricks of Oklahoma State in his Quarter-final match. Hendricks, the top seed, scored the first five points of the match, giving him a lead that he would not give up. Pell will look to win in the consolation bracket to achieve his second straight All-America honors. Senior Ben Askren, from Hartland Wisconsin, pinned ninth-seeded Matthew Palmer of Columbia is 4:42. The win is Askren's 85th in a row, and his third pin in the tournament. Along with the pins, Askren picked up a technical fall in his pigtail match, showing his dominance during the tournament. He is undefeated this season and now in the Semi-finals. This information is attributed to www.mutigers.com.