JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri has quickly become a COVID-19 hotspot but the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry have a mission to stop this virus with the COVID Stops Here campaign.
This new campaign will acknowledge Missouri workplaces that are fighting against COVID-19. Missouri employers will be celebrated if they have achieved widespread vaccination among their staff members.
In order to receive a COVID Stops here designation the workplace must have achieved at least a 70% vaccination rate.
A recent survey by the Missouri Chamber found that more than 80% of Missouri employers are working to encourage vaccination among their staff.
President and CEO of the Missouri Chamber, Daniel P. Mehan, believes vaccinations are the key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Mehan says "The COVID-19 vaccine is Missouri’s pathway to recovery and employers are truly on the front lines of the push to vaccinate our state."
Missouri employers can now visit mochamber.com/CovidStopsHere to apply for a designation. Employers can also find resources helpful to achieving widespread vaccination among their staff members.