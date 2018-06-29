World Series Moves to Fenway Park

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals will travel to Boston Tuesday for game six of the World Series.

The Cardinals lost the pivotal game five of the series 3-1 in St. Louis Monday night. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright recorded double-digit strikeout totals, but the star hurler ended up recording his second loss in the series.

Wainwright was bested again by Boston starter John Lester, who powered through the Cardinals line-up. Lester only surrendered one run, a solo shot by outfielder Matt Holliday. The Cardinals had four hits in the game.

The Cardinals played at home on a big day in St. Louis. St. Louisans celebrated the Gateway Arch's 48th birthday Monday and the St. Louis Rams played the Seattle Seahawks at the Edward Jones Dome.

The Cardinals now have to win two games in Boston to win the 12th World Series title in franchise history. The Cardinals last won the World Series on the road in 1967, when Bob Gibson set foot on the mound and mowed down Boston Red Sox hitters to win the series in seven games.

Michael Wacha will get the start for St. Louis in game six.