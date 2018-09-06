World Series Opening Ceremonies Set

ST. LOUIS - Bob Gibson, Bruce Sutter and Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals pitchers who closed out the last four Cardinals World Series-clinching victories in 1964, 1967, 1982 and 2006, respectively, will throw out the Ceremonial First Pitch at Game One of the 2011 World Series, which airs on FOX on Wednesday, October 19 starting at 6:30 p.m. CT. Former Cardinals player, Tom Lawless, along with a Boys & Girls Clubs of America member, will deliver the official game ball to the mound.

Game One of the World Series is dedicated to veterans and their families, incorporating Major League Baseball's Welcome Back Veterans program and First Lady Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden's Joining Forces initiative.

The First Lady and Dr. Biden will walk Lance Corporal James Sperry to the mound as part of the pregame ceremony. Sperry is a combat-tested and combat wounded Marine who, despite his disabilities, was a first responder to the Joplin, MO tornado. He is now a mentor for other wounded warriors through the Wounded Warrior Regiment and the Midwest Marines Foundation.

Soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood will hold the United States flag during the tribute and the National Anthem. God Bless America will be performed by Staff Sgt. Brian Owens.

Scotty McCreery will perform the National Anthem prior to Game One. Scotty's new album, Clear As Day, premiered at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and Top Country Albums chart, making him the youngest male in history to open at the top of the all-genre chart with a debut release.