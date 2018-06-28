World Series TV Ratings Down for Game 1

NEW YORK (AP) -- Television viewership for Game 1 of the World Series was down slightly from last year, when the average rating matched a record low.

The St. Louis Cardinals' 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday on Fox earned an 8.7 rating and 14 share. That's down 2 percent from the 8.9/15 for Game 1 in 2010 between the Rangers and the Giants, with San Francisco a bigger market than St. Louis.

Fox said Thursday that the rating in St. Louis was a 47.3/66, the highest for a local market for Game 1 since Boston in 2007. Dallas averaged a 34.2/51, up slightly from last year.

Ratings represent the percentage of all homes with televisions tuned into a program. Shares represent the percentage of all homes with TVs in use at the time.