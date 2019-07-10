World War I memorial spray painted overnight in Kansas City

Photo by: Matthew Reed/Courtesy: KSHB

KANSAS CITY - Police are searching for two people after discovering graffiti on the National World War I Museum and Memorial's dedication wall.

Police received a call around 1 a.m. Tuesday, reporting two people had spray painted "Glory to the fallen" on the monument before running away.

The wall contains bronze busts of the five Allied leaders present during the site dedication on November 1, 1921, according to the museum's website.

Video from the scene shows that the vandals had spray-painted "X" over each bust.

Similar acts of vandalism were seen elsewhere in Kansas City.

According to the museum, the owner of a local equipment and supply company has volunteered to clean the graffiti.