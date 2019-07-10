World War I memorial spray painted overnight in Kansas City

3 weeks 23 hours 53 minutes ago Tuesday, June 18 2019 Jun 18, 2019 Tuesday, June 18, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT June 18, 2019 in News
By: By Edan Goldfarb, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Photo by: Matthew Reed/Courtesy: KSHB

KANSAS CITY - Police are searching for two people after discovering graffiti on the National World War I Museum and Memorial's dedication wall. 

Police received a call around 1 a.m. Tuesday, reporting two people had spray painted "Glory to the fallen" on the monument before running away. 

The wall contains bronze busts of the five Allied leaders present during the site dedication on November 1, 1921, according to the museum's website.

Video from the scene shows that the vandals had spray-painted "X" over each bust.

Similar acts of vandalism were seen elsewhere in Kansas City.

According to the museum, the owner of a local equipment and supply company has volunteered to clean the graffiti.

 

More News

Grid
List

Trenton officer shot by inmate goes home to Moberly, visits police
Trenton officer shot by inmate goes home to Moberly, visits police
MOBERLY - The Trenton police officer shot last month made an appearance Wednesday at the Moberly Police Department, and brought... More >>
13 minutes ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 5:05:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

MoDOT: Recent rains won't impact Grindstone/AC Route construction
MoDOT: Recent rains won't impact Grindstone/AC Route construction
COLUMBIA - Despite a summer of storms, the Grindstone Parkway bridge over Highway 63 is expected to be finished on... More >>
59 minutes ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 4:19:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Friend and family member of three murder suspects "floored" by news
EXCLUSIVE: Friend and family member of three murder suspects "floored" by news
MONITEAU COUNTY - Two murder cases have had significant developments in the past few weeks, and one woman knows the... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 2:42:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Construction begins on Bonne Femme bridge
Construction begins on Bonne Femme bridge
COLUMBIA - Construction began today on the second of a seven bridge improvement project. Construction on the bridge over... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:54:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Columbia/Boone County open cooling centers as heat soars
Columbia/Boone County open cooling centers as heat soars
COLUMBIA - With potentially deadly temperatures in mid-Missouri, the Columbia/Boone County health department is opening cooling centers. Anyone needing to... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:53:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

MU announces record-breaking year in donations
MU announces record-breaking year in donations
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri leaders announced a record-breaking year in total funds raised, including the largest gift in Law... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 12:47:00 PM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
Jury in deadly crash case to come from outside Boone County
COLUMBIA - The jury that will hear the case against a man charged with murder in a deadly crash will... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 10 2019 Jul 10, 2019 Wednesday, July 10, 2019 11:05:00 AM CDT July 10, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Public Schools contacts tornado-damaged homeowners about buyout
Jefferson City Public Schools contacts tornado-damaged homeowners about buyout
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Public Schools is considering a buyout of several homes damaged by the May 22 tornados.... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Columbia NICU nurse adopts ill baby from her hospital
Columbia NICU nurse adopts ill baby from her hospital
COLUMBIA - After raising two adult children, Kim McDaniel was not expecting to be the mother of a baby again.... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:57:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in Continuous News

Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms
Missouri law could free hundreds from mandatory prison terms
JEFFERSON CITY — Hundreds of Missouri prisoners serving mandatory sentences for largely nonviolent offenses could become eligible for parole... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:45:49 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Missouri report warns of earthquake insurance collapse
Missouri report warns of earthquake insurance collapse
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A new report says Missouri faces a possible earthquake insurance marketplace collapse and massive economic... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:41:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Suspect captured after fart gives away hiding place to police
Suspect captured after fart gives away hiding place to police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Clay County say a poorly-timed fart led to an arrest. The Clay County... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 5:33:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Parson signs Lyndons Law to promote safer driving
Parson signs Lyndons Law to promote safer driving
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson has signed a house bill known as “Lyndon’s Law,” designed to make things safer for... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 4:53:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Public says city council not transparent about city manager choices
Public says city council not transparent about city manager choices
COLUMBIA - Members of a citizens group say they think the city council is not being transparent with how it... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 4:12:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Abortion rights activists aim for public vote; opponents focus on education
Abortion rights activists aim for public vote; opponents focus on education
COLUMBIA- Groups like The American Civil Liberties Union and NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri are working to recruit volunteers to help get... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 3:53:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

I-70/US-63 interchange in need of major revamp; still a challenge for MoDOT
I-70/US-63 interchange in need of major revamp; still a challenge for MoDOT
COLUMBIA - Drivers and MoDOT leaders say mid-Missouri's busiest highway interchange is long overdue for a revamp, but there's one... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 3:30:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News

Trump approves disaster declaration for twenty Missouri counties
Trump approves disaster declaration for twenty Missouri counties
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – President Trump has approved Missouri's request for major disaster declaration for 20 Missouri counties. Gov.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in Top Stories

Two charged with first-degree murder in abandoned corpse case
Two charged with first-degree murder in abandoned corpse case
COLUMBIA - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed first-degree murder charges against a man and woman Monday in connection with... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 09 2019 Jul 9, 2019 Tuesday, July 09, 2019 2:56:00 PM CDT July 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 6 active weather alerts
6pm 85°
7pm 84°
8pm 81°
9pm 78°