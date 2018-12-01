World War I Museum in Kansas City hosts Australia exhibit
KANSAS CITY(AP) - The National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City is hosting an upcoming exhibit about Australian War Art.
The museum says "A Centenary of Australian War Art" opens in Kansas City on July 17 and features the most comprehensive collection of Australian war art outside Australia. The Australian ambassador to the United States, Kim Beazley, is also scheduled to visit the museum on July 16.
Producer Marian Bartsch will also attend the U.S. premiere of the documentary The Waler: Australia's Great War Horse on July 23 at the museum.
