Wounded Man Charged with Attempted Bank Robbery

KANSAS CITY - A northwest Missouri man is facing federal charges after being shot in the face during an alleged attempt to rob a Trimble bank with a fake gun.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 34-year-old Michael Stephen Oliva, of Liberty, was charged Monday.

Oliva remained hospitalized and has not appeared in court. It's not known if he has a lawyer.

Prosecutors say Oliva entered First Security Bank in Trimble on Friday and drew what looked like a real gun. A teller dropped to the floor and crawled toward a second bank worker, who drew a .357-caliber revolver and fired twice. The first shot struck Oliva in the jaw.

Oliva drove away but was caught after police who used spike strips to stop his car.