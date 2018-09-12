Wounded vet sentenced to 8 years in charity scam

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A wounded Iraq War veteran from eastern Missouri was sentenced to eight years in prison for keeping money that he said he was raising for the Wounded Warrior Project.

William Ronald Harshbarger, 34, of St. Charles County, pleaded guilty in November to seven felony counts for routinely soliciting donations for the project, which helps veterans who return from service with physical and emotional injuries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Harshbarger routinely solicited donations outside stores and participated in fundraisers. The investigation began when a woman reported that a $30 check she had written was altered to appear she had donated $300.