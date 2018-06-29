WR Alexander Brings Deep Threat to Rams

6 years 9 months 6 days ago Thursday, September 22 2011 Sep 22, 2011 Thursday, September 22, 2011 4:04:00 PM CDT September 22, 2011 in Football
Source: The Associated Press
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis Rams' top deep threat has undergone five operations on his left knee and it hasn't seemed to matter.

Danario Alexander was inactive in the season opener. So for his first catch of the season Monday night against the Giants, he made a leaping grab and sprinted 68 yards to the 1-yard line.

It was the longest completion of Sam Bradford's career and it reminded everyone why the Rams kept Alexander after training camp and released second-round pick Donnie Avery.

Alexander also caught a 19-yard touchdown pass and finished with three catches for 122 yards -- the biggest day in his two-year career.

