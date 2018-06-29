Wreaths for Soldiers - Not Just for Memorial Day
Lorraine Adkins of Jefferson City created the project. She says the idea originated because of her husband, Pete Adkins.
"It started actually last October when my husband Pete went on the Honor Flight. And of course he got to see Arlington Cemetery and was so impressed with all of it. All of the graves just really affected him because he was a World War II Veteran," Adkins said.
The project didn't get started until the husband and wife of 62 years attended a ceremony last December. Wreaths Across America placed seven wreaths on graves in the Jefferson City National Cemetery. Adkins saw there weren't enough for the 1,600 graves.
"I was just really disappointed. I said, you know, we are the capital city and we have lots of veterans here. We can do so much for this cemetery," Adkins said.
Adkins started to look for sponsors. She talked to florists and banks, and created a committee of 12 people to help her carry out her project. Adkins and her group will place wreaths at the Jefferson City National Cemetery graves on December 11. Adkins said getting the wreaths to the cemetery will be a big job.
"We're going to have 23 pickup trucks full of wreaths. We're going to have the Patriot Guard. We're going to have the American Legion Riders. And we're going to have the Sheriff's Department and the Police Department here in town," Adkins said.
Anyone can sponsor a wreath for a veteran's grave at a cost of $10 each.
