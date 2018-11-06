Wrestling Announces 2011-12 Slate

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri wrestling team has finalized its 2011-12 schedule, announced Tuesday morning by head coach Brian Smith. The Tigers will host the 2012 Big 12 Championships in Columbia, the NCAA Championships in St. Louis, and compete in four other tournaments over the course of the season.

On March 5, the University of Missouri will host the Big 12 Championships for the third time in program history, welcoming Iowa State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to the Hearnes Center. The Tigers look to capture their first conference crown after matching their best finish (second) last season.

For the fifth time since 2003, Missouri will co-host the NCAA Championships, held at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis from March 15-17.

The Tigers will open the regular season at home on Nov. 13 with a matchup against the Purdue Boilermakers.