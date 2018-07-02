Wright County tax collector resigns amid forgery charge

HARTVILLE (AP) — A county tax collector in southern Missouri has resigned after pleading guilty to forgery.

KOLR reports Cynthia Cottengim resigned Tuesday as Wright County's revenue collector after pleading guilty to forgery. She was placed on probation for a year.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from Cottengim paying her daughter $477 through a third a party for work performed at the collector's office. The forged checks were an effort to avoid paying the daughter directly because that would violate nepotism regulations.

Court records also show the $477 has been repaid.

Cottengim won re-election as county collector in November 2014.