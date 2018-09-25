Wrong-way driver causes crash on I-55 that kills 2 people
ST. GEORGE (AP) — Authorities say two people have been killed after a sport utility vehicle's driver who was headed the wrong way on Interstate 55 crashed into an oncoming car in southern St. Louis County.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash early Wednesday. Police say no one else was in either vehicle.
No information has been released on the two people who died, including their genders. The crash closed northbound lanes for several hours.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum described the crash as "horrific" and that it appeared neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
