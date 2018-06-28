Wrong-way driver hits Holts Summit police car

HOLTS SUMMIT - A wrong-way driver hit a Holts Summit police car Tuesday on Highway 54 West, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. The officer had just moved into place to stop the driver when the wrong-way vehicle struck the police car.

Holts Summit police said Highway Patrol Troop F reported there was a car traveling eastbound from Jefferson City in the westbound lane at 11:19 a.m.

The police department said it sent an officer who blocked Highway 54 just south of Center Street to try and stop the wrong-way driver. Holts Summit police said the officer was driving on the shoulder when the driver hit the police car.

Holts Summit police said there was minor damage to both cars after the crash.

The police department said the eastbound side of Highway 54 was temporarily closed down to one lane due to the crash.

The Highway Patrol will not release the name of driver who hit the police vehicle unless there are charges filed.