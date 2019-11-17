Wrongful conviction case headed to southeast Missouri judge

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Lawyers seeking to overturn a southeast Missouri man's conviction in a 2000 killing have finished making their case for their client's innocence during a special evidentiary hearing.

The Southeast Missourian reports that this week's hearing is part of a Missouri Supreme Court review of 49-year-old David Robinson's first-degree murder conviction in the shooting death of Sheila Box in Sikeston. Robinson is serving a life sentence, although another man has since confessed to the killing, and two witnesses have recanted. No physical evidence ties Robinson to the murder. Robinson says he was framed.

The Supreme Court has appointed a judge to study the case and make a recommendation, which is expected in February. It's unclear how long it will take the Supreme Court to rule.