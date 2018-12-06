Wrongful death lawsuit in case of bullied teen moves to Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - The wrongful death lawsuit in the Kenneth Suttner case has been moved to Boone County.

Suttner's 2017 suicide was ruled a "death by bullying" in an unusual move by the coroner.

His mother, Angela Suttner, filed the lawsuit in July. She said Kenneth's death stemmed from bullying by school district employees who targeted by teen because of his mental and physical disabilities. She said the district didn't do enough to stop bullying against Kenneth or others.

The case moved to federal court in August, but the judge sent it back to Howard County Court, saying Angela Suttner's case failed to state a claim.