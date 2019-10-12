WWI Memorial Vandalized Again

Wednesday morning, a passerby found black paint on the memorial statue of Roswell Sayre, who was killed in WWI.

This is not the first time. Red paint was spilled on the statue more than a year ago.

Neighbors are disappointed and say they have no idea why anyone would want to ruin the statue.

"It's just typical vandalism, it looks to me like, some of the smaller towns have these problems, and we're no exception," said Clark Mayor Homer Colley.

Colley says the city may offer a reward to find the vandal.