WWII veteran celebrates 100th birthday with parade

By: Emily Spain, KOMU 8 News Anchor
Ed McComb smiles as a birthday parade passes by his house on Saturday.

COLUMBIA - Dozens of cars drove by Ed McComb's home on Saturday to celebrate his 100th birthday. 

The WWII veteran stood beside his family waving and smiling as the parade drove by the house. 

He said his secret to making it to 100 years was "not smoking or drinking" and "having good genes." His mother lived until she was 97 years old.

The Columbia Police Department, Columbia Fire Department, members of the Patriot Guard, and Mizzou's ROTC were among those who drove by to honor the veteran on his milestone birthday.

"I haven't saluted in a long time," McComb said after he saluted the ROTC members.

McComb was drafted into the Army in 1942 when he was 19 years old. He served in both the European Theater and the Pacific Theater.

"When we got to Tokyo, there was only one building left standing," McComb said. 

He has two children, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was married to his wife for nearly 70 years. 

McComb's daughter said she just wanted her dad to feel "honored" on his big day. 

He described the birthday parade as "breathtaking" and thanked everyone for attending. 

Coming up Tuesday on KOMU 8 News at 10 p.m., learn more about McComb's story and service in this week's EmVP. 

