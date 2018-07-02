WWU Climbs 2 Spots at Nationals

SALEM, OR. -- The William Woods University men's golf team climbed two spots on the team leaderboard after day three of the 61st Annual NAIA Men's Golf National Championship, currently sitting 12 shots behind leaders Oklahoma Christian. Julian Taylor made the most of moving day, climbing 14 spots on the individual leaderboard to finish the third round tied for fifth place - eight shots behind leader Brandon Meltzer. The freshman carded the joint low round of the day, with his 68 (-4) matched by Our Lady of the Lake University's Aaron Flores.

Taylor opened the round with an eagle on the par-5 first tee, adding birdies on the par-5 fourth and par-3 sixth. After a bogey on the par-4 eighth to close the front nine three strokes under par, the freshman posted three birdies against two bogeys on the back nine to pull back to four under, with a three-day total of 217 (76-73-68; +1).

Andrew Davis also moved up three spots on the leaderboard, carding a 73 (+1) on Thursday for a 54-hole total of 223 (74-76-73; +7). The sophomore climbed from a tie for 24th into a tie for 21st going into the final day.

Morgan Hough and Chris Reinert rounded out the team scoring for William Woods on Thursday, with Hough carding a three-day total of 229 (75-79-75; +13) to finish in a tie for 62nd before the team cut. Reinert finished in a tie for 67th before the cut with a 54-hole total of 230 (79-75-76; +14).

J.D. Nash slipped a few spots on the individual leaderboard, with a 5-over par 77, falling to a tie for 32nd with a three-round card of 225 (73-75-77; +9).

William Woods will close out the tournament on Friday, opening the final round in the second grouping of schools.