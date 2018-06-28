WWU Inks Russellville's Kennedy Volkart

FULTON, MO -- William Woods University women's basketball coach Dan Chapla announced the signing of Kennedy Volkart to a WWU Letter of Intent to continue her education and play basketball for the Owls. The Russellville High School product is the first member of Chapla's 2013-14 recruiting class.

"I am thrilled Kennedy chose to continue her career with us at William Woods," said Chapla. "She is a true post player who can score with her back to the basket. She skipped ahead a year in school so she is still pretty young and will only continue to get better. On top of that she is an excellent person and student who will fit in perfectly with our team. She has a chance to be really good for us in the future."

The Russellville, Mo., native is a three-year letterwinner for the Indians, helping the team to a MSHSAA Class 2 District title in 2009-10, earning Most Valuable Offensive Player honors for the team. She added all-conference honors as a sophomore and a junior, earning all-district accolades in 2012 as well.

Volkart is undecided on her major at William Woods University.