WWU Men Claim Title at Fall Invite

FULTON, MO -- Julian Taylor finished with a 139 (68-71; -5) to take second place in the WWU Fall Invitational as the William Woods University men's golf team claimed top honors at the meet on Tuesday. The Owls wrapped up their home meet at Tanglewood Public Golf Course with a 575 (286-289; -1), with Andrew Davis earning all-tournament team honors as an individual with a 143 (73-70; -1).

Chris Reinert finished just outside the top five, taking sixth overall with a 146 (74-72; +2). Shane Kressig posted a 71 to close out the tournament with a 148 (71-77; +4), tied for ninth with teammate Chris Martin who carded a 148 (73-75; +4). Marty Sanchez didn't figure in the second day team score for the WWU Green squad, finishing in 18th with a 153 (71-82; +9).

Tyler Daly posted the low round of the day for the WWU White team, helping the squad to a fourth-place finish. Daly moved up to a four-way tie for 18th, posting a 153 (81-72; +9) for the tournament. Cruz Buchanan tied for seventh on the individual leaderboard with a two-day total of 147 (74-73; +3).

Alex Stear carded a 151 (75-76; +7) for the WWU White team, with Cody Hackmann four shots behind with a 155 (76-79; +11). Stear finished tied for 14th, with Hackmann in a three-way tie for 26th. Closing out the White squad was Dillon Klein whose 78 rounded out the team's 299 on the second day, giving them a total of 605 (306-299; +29).

In addition to Davis, Tim Jordan and Tyler Hamilton also competed as individuals for WWU. Jordan claimed a share of 33rd with a two-day total of 158 (81-77; +14), with Hamilton Climbed more than 10 spots to finish in a pack at 40th after a 162 (86-76; +18).

The Owls close out the fall season with the NAIA Midwest Classic, hosted by the TPC at Deere Run, on October 14 and 15.