WWU Men Picked Fifth in AMC Pre-Season Poll

ST. LOUIS, MO -- The William Woods University men's basketball team was picked to finish fifth in the American Midwest Conference by the head coaches of the league's nine member schools, it was announced today. The Owls garnered 36 points in the polling. Reigning AMC champions Columbia College earned 64 points in the poll, with eight of the nine first place votes.

The Owls return a majority of their squad from last year's fourth-place finish, led by first team all-AMC selection Logan Decker. Decker led the Owls to a 14-17 record on the 2011-12 season, averaging 14. 9 pts/gm. Also returning for the Owls is Jonathon Nutt who averaged 11.4 pts/gm and 5.1 reb/gm on the season.

William Woods lost just two players to graduation last year - Andrew Miller and Adam Otto - but also return Dontre' Jenkins and Roy McElroy, with Daniel Armah set to join the team at semester after receiving a medical redshirt following an early-season injury last year.

Supplementing the returners are a strong class of newcomers. Demarius Sumrell joins the Owls following a year away from basketball. He averaged 11.3 pts/gm and 3.1 assists per game at Lincoln College.

The Owls open the 2012-13 season on October 29 against St. Louis Christian College. Tipoff for the game is set for 7:30 p.m.