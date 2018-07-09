WWU's Collin Pratt Opens Stroke Play at U.S. Amateur

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, CO -- Although fall student-athletes for William Woods University are not set to report until the afternoon of Monday, August 13, one member of the Owl family is getting a head start on the year. Incoming transfer Collin Pratt opened the stroke play portion of the 112th U.S. Amateur Championship at 8 a.m. CT, teeing off from the first hole of the Common Ground Golf Course.

Pratt qualified for the tournament after a second-place finish at the Albuquerque Sectional Qualifying event in July. He joins the Owls from New Mexico State University, where he helped the Aggies to the 2011 Western Athletic Conference championship and a no. 9 seed in the 2011 NCAA Regional Tournament.

The incoming sophomore will open the second round of play on Tuesday at the host Cherry Hills Golf Course, teeing off from the 10th hole at 1:15 p.m. CT.