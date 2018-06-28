WWU Softball Adds Kayla Schulte for 2014 Class

FULTON, MO -- William Woods University softball coach Tracy Gastineau announced that Kayla Schulte has signed a William Woods Letter of Intent to continue her education and play softball for the Owls. Schulte will join WWU in the fall of 2013.

She is a four-year letterwinner at Cole R-V Eugene High School and helped the Eagles to a 2010 Show-Me Conference championship. A first team All-Show-Me Conference selection as a freshman, sophomore and junior, she also earned first team all-district honors all three years as well. As a junior she was also tabbed first team all-region, following back-to-back second team all-region honors.

The senior outfielder finished as the team hits leader for three consecutive seasons (2009, 2010, 2011) and posted a team high batting average as a freshman and sophomore. She also collected a team-high six triples in 2009. In addition to softball, she was a two-year letterwinner in basketball for the Eagles.

Additionally, she is a legacy signing for Gastineau, as her older sister Kelsey recently finished a storied career for the Owls. The daughter of Craig and Ronette Schulte, Kayla intends to major in education at William Woods.