WWU Softball Advances to AMC Final Four

FULTON, MO -- For the second consecutive day Becca Schemmer shutdown Hannibal-LaGrange's offense, as the William Woods University Softball team defeated the Lady Trojans 1-0, advancing to the American Midwest Conference Final Four.

Schemmer toed the rubber for William Woods (21-14) just a day after no-hitting Hannibal-LaGrange (18-19). The junior scattered five hits over seven innings, while striking out three batters, holding the Lady Trojans scoreless for the straight day. Ashley DePew's two-out RBI single in the fifth inning would be all the runs the Owls would need, as WWU scored the 1-0 victory.

William Woods had the first scoring opportunity of the day, as Lindsey LeCuru led off the bottom of the second inning with a leadoff single. LeCuru's heads up base running helped her to second on the play, as she took second base when first basemen Kristina Strader threw the ball back to the pitcher.

Kristy Pluchinski's sacrifice bunt got LeCuru to third with just one out in the inning. That's when Hannibal-LaGrange starter, Kachina Hudson, buckled down as she struck out Ashley DePew and got Lauren Lopes to groundout to the shortstop.

Hannibal-LaGrange had runners on first and second with one out in the top half of the third, but Schemmer got Megan Becker to ground into a fielder's choice and forced Hudson to pop-out to Shelby LeCuru, ending the threat.

The Owls would again have a runner reach third base, but pinch-hitter Emily Murphy struck out, stranding pinch-runner Samantha Parsons at third.

William Woods was able to put score a run in the bottom of the fifth, as DePew delivered a clutch two-out hit, scoring Shelby LeCuru, giving the Owls a 1-0 lead. That would be all Schemmer would need, as she allowed just one hit over the last two innings, preserving WWU's 1-0 victory.

Now, William Woods will advance to the AMC Final Four, which will be held in Columbia, Mo. The tournament will pick back up on Thursday.