WWU Softball Signs Alexi Cavins to Letter of Intent

FULTON, MO -- William Woods University softball head coach Tracy Gastineau announced the signing of Alexi Cavins to a WWU Letter of Intent for the 2013-14 class, boosting her incoming class to seven. Cavins is a product of O'Fallon Township High School and will continue her education and play softball for William Woods.

"We are thrilled Alexi is joining our program and university," said Gastineau. "She has good skills both offensively and defensively. She has soft hands at second base with good reactions off the bat. At the plate, she can drive the ball to both sides of the field with some power. In addition, Alexi is a strong student and we feel her character and personality will be a great fit in our softball program."

Cavins is a four-year letterwinner for the Panthers, helping O'Fallon Township HS to three straight regional championships (2010, 2011, 2012) and back-to-back Southwestern Conference titles in 2011 and 2012. The second baseman was a 2012 honorable mention Belleville News-Democrat All-Area team selection and a participant in the St. Louis Premier League Softball Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star game.

The O'Fallon, Illinois, native plays club softball for the Collinsville Extreme Elite, and helped the 18U squad to a 5-5 record in the Elite division of the Canadian Open Fastpitch International Championship.

The daughter of Jim and Patty Cavins, she intends to major in education at William Woods.