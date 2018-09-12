WWU Softball Sweeps Lyon College

FULTON, MO -- The William Woods University softball team hit three home runs in two games, as they extend its winning streak to eight games as they sweep Lyon College in a Friday afternoon American Midwest Conference doubleheader.

William Woods (18-12, 11-5 AMC) got a solo home run from junior Lindsey LeCuru in game one as the Owls defeated Lyon College (10-34, 4-12 AMC) 9-4. WWU had a pair of homers in the second game, as Kristy Pluchinski hit a two-run shot to highlight a four-run first inning, and Lauren Lopes' solo shot sparked William Woods to a five-run third inning, as WWU cruised to a 15-1 five inning victory.

The Owls jumped out to a 6-0 lead in game one, as MacKenzie Bowden has holding the Scots to just two hits over the first 2.2, but with a runner on in with two outs in the top of the third inning Valerie Howell jacked a two-run home run to pull Lyon within four at 6-2.

William Woods added a run in the bottom half of the inning with a Megan Cooper fielder's choice that scored Macy Wierschem. WWU added two more runs in its next at-bat, as Lindsey LeCuru led off the inning with a solo home run, and Caroline Sicht added another with an RBI single.

Lyon College put up a threat in the top of the seventh as they added two runs, but Bowden was able to recover and closed out the game, earning her 10th win on the season, as William Woods won 9-4.

In game two, Becca Schemmer held the Scots to just one hit over five innings as the Owls completed the sweep with a 15-1 win.

William Woods scored four runs in the opening inning, highlighted by Pluchinski's two-run home run.

The Owls scored six more times, due in large part to a five-run third inning, in which Lauren Lopes hit her second career home run, before the Scots were able to score their lone run in the bottom half of the third.

WWU posted another five-run inning in the top of the of the fifth inning, as they jumped out to a 15-1 lead and that would be all the Owls needed as they won by the same score.

William Woods will return to action on Tuesday, as they close out the 2013 regular season when they face no. 5 Williams Baptist.