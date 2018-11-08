WWU Women Projected to Take Fifth Place This Winter

ST. LOUIS -- The William Woods University women's basketball team was projected to finish second in the American Midwest Conference in the 2012-13 season by the league's coaches. WWU garnered 70 total points - including one first place vote - in the preseason coaches poll announced today by the league office. 2011-12 regular season champions Columbia College was picked to finish first, earning 81 points and nine first place votes.

"To be honest, I was a bit surprised to be picked second," said head coach Dan Chapla. "After losing an honorable mention NAIA All-American in Sharron Andrews and a first team all-AMC player in Megan Aubuchon, I wasn't sure where we would be ranked. It's a testament to what we've accomplished these past four years to be ranked so high, but the real test will come on the court."

The Owls lost five players to graduation after an exciting 2011-12 season, but return senior Ashlee Taylor (Dexter, Mo.) in the guard position. Taylor averaged 9.7 pts/gm and 4.7 reb/gm last year for the Owls, shooting .403 from the floor and adding 49 assists and 58 steals. Blake French (St. Charles, Mo.) and Katie Scherder (Bowling Green, Mo.) are also among the returners for WWU.

WWU's incoming class is highlighted by the addition of Priscilla Santos (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and Chanel Benson (Anaheim, Calif.) along with six freshmen. Santos joins the Owls from the College of Eastern Utah, where she led the NJCAA in scoring with a pace of 29.1 pts/gm. Benson comes to Fulton from Fullerton College, following in the footsteps of former Owl Eshell Estrella.

William Woods opens the 2012-13 season on November 3, taking on NAIA newcomers Lindenwood University-Belleville at 7 p.m. The home opener for the Owls is set for November 7, with WWU hosting Missouri Valley College at 7 p.m.