WWU Women's Soccer Earns Six All-AMC Selections

ST. LOUIS – The 2016 All-American Midwest Conference Team was announced this afternoon and six William Woods University Women’s Soccer players received this honor.

Kailyn Graham earned First Team All-AMC honors for the second year in a row. Rebecca Sturgess, Renee Meyer, Alex Langford, Halle Schroeder, and Shelby Wiebe were all named to Honorable Mention All-AMC.