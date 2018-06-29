Wyoming Highway Patrol IDs two Missourians killed in crash

LUSK, Wyo. (AP) - Authorities have released the names of two Missouri people who were killed in a crash north of Lusk that involved a pickup and two motorcycles.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the victims Monday as 63-year-old Dennis Dighero and 58-year-old Deana Dockery, both of Lamar, Missouri.

Sgt. David Wagener said the pickup and motorcycles were headed in the opposite direction on U.S. Highway 85 when they collided Friday morning. Two people on another motorcycle, who also are from Lamar, were injured.

Investigators said the pickup driver might have been fatigued when she crossed the centerline.