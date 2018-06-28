Wyoming Man Stabs Woman; Kills Father with Bow and Arrow

CASPER, Wyo. - Authorities say a man involved in an attack at a community college and at another location in central Wyoming that left three people dead, including himself, used a bow-and-arrow in one of the slayings and was the son of one of the victims.

Casper Police Chief Chris Walsh said Saturday that 25-year-old Christopher Krumm, of Vernon, Conn., first stabbed 42-year-old Heidi Arnold about two miles southwest of Casper College on Friday morning.

Krumm then went to the college and shot his father, 56-year-old computer science instructor James Krumm, in the head with the bow-and-arrow in front of a group of students before stabbing himself with a large knife.

Walsh says the younger Krumm smuggled the weapon into the classroom under a blanket.