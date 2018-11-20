'X Factor' Winner Stevens Signs Record Deal

NASHVILLE (AP) - "The X Factor" champ Tate Stevens has signed a record deal.

A Tuesday news release says the Season 2 winner signed a deal with Syco Music/RCA Records Nashville and is already writing and recording his major-label debut.

The 37-year-old Stevens, of Belton, Mo., won "The X Factor" last month, earning the title by never finishing worse than second in voting on Simon Cowell's reality singing contest show.

The untitled new album will be released later this fall. Syco Music is Cowell's label.