Xavier Pinson commits to Missouri

COLUMBIA - Xavier Pinson, the three-star prospect from Chicago, committed to Missouri basketball Monday, following a visit over the weekend.

Pinson announced Missouri in his top-three on Sunday, along with Wisconsin and Georgetown.

Pinson hails from Simeon Career Academy, which also produced Derrick Rose and Jabari Cooper.

The 6'2 guard's commitment comes just in time for Missouri, following the loss of guards Blake Harris, C.J. Roberts and Terrence Phillips this season.