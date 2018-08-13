Xbox One Launches Worldwide

4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Friday, November 22 2013 Nov 22, 2013 Friday, November 22, 2013 3:26:00 AM CST November 22, 2013 in News
By: Elaina O'Connell, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

NEW YORK - The Microsoft Corp. said the worldwide launch of Xbox One sparked global celebration for a new generation in games and entertainment. 

Xbox One hit store shelves and become available Friday online, which Microsoft said delighted millions of fans participating in global launch celebrations, watching a live broadcast on Spike TV, and lining up at retail stores to be among the first to grab an Xbox One.

Microsoft Corp. said the hotly anticipated, new-generation games and entertainment system brings the best games, live TV, Skype, sports, fitness, music and more to one single device at the center of the living room, all available at the command of your voice, powered by Kinect and Bing.

Xbox One is now available in 13 markets worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland and Austria.

This morning at 12:01 a.m. EST, Best Buy said it sold the first Xbox One entertainment system at the Best Buy Theater in New York. This highly anticipated event was done in conjunction with midnight launches held at local Best Buy stores across the country.

Best Buy said the new Xbox One is on top of several holiday wish lists this year. It's been eight years since the last Xbox gaming system was released and the new Xbox One goes beyond just gaming and serves as an entertainment system. It gives consumers the opportunity to enjoy new movies and TV programs, as well as listen to music, download the latest apps, and talk with family and friends on Skype - all in one place.

Customers who missed the midnight launch, but are still looking to get the Xbox One can check online or visit their nearby Best Buy store. 

