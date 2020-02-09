XFL Season Preview: St. Louis Battlehawks

13 hours 37 minutes 58 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 2:51:24 PM CST February 08, 2020 in Sports
By: Nick Swanson, KOMU 8 Sports Digital Producer

ST. LOUIS, MO - Since the departure of the Rams in 2016, the city of St. Louis has been without professional football. Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck have brought it back. 

The XFL comeback has been in the works for a couple years and has finally come to fruition. The league has eight teams across the country in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Seattle, New York, Washington D.C., Tampa and St. Louis. It has TV deals with ESPN, ABC and the Fox Sports Networks for this season and next season.

The St. Louis Battlehawks will play five home games in The Dome at America's Center against the New York Guardians, Seattle Dragons, Los Angeles Wildcats, Tampa Bay Vipers and the DC Defenders. The five away games for the Battlehawks are against the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, DC Defenders, Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians.

The Battlehawks are led by former Kansas City Chiefs tight end turned head coach Jonathan Hayes. At quarterback for St. Louis is former Mississippi State Bulldog Jordan Ta’amu. Two former Mizzou Tigers, wide receivers L'Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas, are also on the Battlehawks roster.

Each team will play ten regular season games before the playoffs start. The top two teams in the East will play each other while the top two teams in the West will play each other, the two winners will meet in the XFL Championship Game.

St. Louis will play their first game on Sunday against the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park at 4 p.m. CT. The game will be aired on ESPN.

More News

Grid
List

Line dancing for a cure at 54 Country
Line dancing for a cure at 54 Country
FULTON - On Saturday, dozens of people showed up to 54 Country for "Dancing for a Cure" event. The... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 6:17:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder
PLATTE COUNTY (AP) - A Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her ex-husband.... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 5:00:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash
Sturgeon truck driver pleads guilty in Indiana fatal crash
INDIANAPOLIS —A Sturgeon truck driver who caused a crash that killed three people plead guilty in an Indiana courtroom on... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 4:12:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Charges filed against man who crashed into BCSD vehicle
Charges filed against man who crashed into BCSD vehicle
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors have filed charges against the Hallsville man who crashed his pickup truck into a Boone County deputy’s... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 3:40:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Over a thousand emergency responders train in Columbia this weekend
Over a thousand emergency responders train in Columbia this weekend
Jim Brockett, a firefighter with the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, traveled over 200 miles from Branson to train... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 2:33:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

True/False countdown begins, organizers host sneak peek seminar
True/False countdown begins, organizers host sneak peek seminar
COLUMBIA - The countdown for the annual True/False Film Fest has begun, and festival organizers hosted a question and answer... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:48:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Three people arrested after drug investigation in Callaway
Three people arrested after drug investigation in Callaway
CALWOOD - The Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested three people after a drug investigation in the Calwood area on Friday... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:43:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle
Man standing by road near Springfield hit, killed by vehicle
SPRINGFIELD - Authorities in southwestern Missouri say a man on the side of a rural highway near Springfield has been... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 1:09:00 PM CST February 08, 2020 in News

Fulton hosts disc golf tournament for local charity
Fulton hosts disc golf tournament for local charity
FULTON - Disc golfers started a chilly Saturday morning with snow under their boots and discs in their hands. ... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, February 08 2020 Feb 8, 2020 Saturday, February 08, 2020 10:55:00 AM CST February 08, 2020 in News

CPS Announces Tonya Henry as new Derby Ridge principal
CPS Announces Tonya Henry as new Derby Ridge principal
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education has recommended Tonya Henry to serve as the principal at Derby Ridge Elementary... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 8:59:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
Brother and sister sentenced for marijuana conspiracy
KANSAS CITY - A Missouri woman and her brother from Colorado were sentenced for their roles in a marijuana distribution... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 7:31:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Prosecutor explains decision not to charge guard in Waffle House shooting
Prosecutor explains decision not to charge guard in Waffle House shooting
COLUMBIA - Boone County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Komoroski released information Friday regarding his decision not to charge the man... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:51:29 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Legal expert weighs in on James Pleasant's 4-year sentence
Legal expert weighs in on James Pleasant's 4-year sentence
COLUMBIA- A legal expert is weighing the four year sentence of James Pleasant. KOMU 8 News received hundreds of comments... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:36:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in Continuous News

Event raises awareness about heart disease in women
Event raises awareness about heart disease in women
COLUMBIA - The American Heart Association sponsored a Go Red for Women event to raise awareness of heart disease and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Farmers welcome flood prevention in mid-Missouri
Farmers welcome flood prevention in mid-Missouri
HARTSBURG - Flooding is a familiar word for many mid-Missouri farmers. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is trying to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:25:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison
Columbia man charged for September homicide dies in prison
COLUMBIA - A man charged for a September homicide in Columbia died in prison Thursday. Michael Anderson III, 28,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Trial date for Joseph Elledge moved to April
Trial date for Joseph Elledge moved to April
BOONE COUNTY - A trial for Joseph Elledge will be moved to April, per his request. Elledge is charged... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 3:06:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News

Lincoln University Police receives grant to purchase gear
Lincoln University Police receives grant to purchase gear
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has granted more than $700,000 to more than 100 law enforcement... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 07 2020 Feb 7, 2020 Friday, February 07, 2020 1:45:00 PM CST February 07, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 39°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 37°
6am 38°
7am 38°
8am 38°