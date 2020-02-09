XFL Season Preview: St. Louis Battlehawks

ST. LOUIS, MO - Since the departure of the Rams in 2016, the city of St. Louis has been without professional football. Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck have brought it back.

The XFL comeback has been in the works for a couple years and has finally come to fruition. The league has eight teams across the country in Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Seattle, New York, Washington D.C., Tampa and St. Louis. It has TV deals with ESPN, ABC and the Fox Sports Networks for this season and next season.

The St. Louis Battlehawks will play five home games in The Dome at America's Center against the New York Guardians, Seattle Dragons, Los Angeles Wildcats, Tampa Bay Vipers and the DC Defenders. The five away games for the Battlehawks are against the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, DC Defenders, Tampa Bay Vipers and the New York Guardians.

The Battlehawks are led by former Kansas City Chiefs tight end turned head coach Jonathan Hayes. At quarterback for St. Louis is former Mississippi State Bulldog Jordan Ta’amu. Two former Mizzou Tigers, wide receivers L'Damian Washington and Marcus Lucas, are also on the Battlehawks roster.

Each team will play ten regular season games before the playoffs start. The top two teams in the East will play each other while the top two teams in the West will play each other, the two winners will meet in the XFL Championship Game.

St. Louis will play their first game on Sunday against the Dallas Renegades at Globe Life Park at 4 p.m. CT. The game will be aired on ESPN.