Yankees rout Royals 8-1 in makeup of June rainout

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Derek Jeter drove in two runs in his final scheduled trip to Kauffman Stadium, backing a sharp outing from Michael Pineda and helping the New York Yankees beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Monday night for their fifth straight win.

Jacoby Ellsbury drove in a run in the seventh inning with the 1,000th hit of his career, then added a two-run homer in the ninth. Stephen Drew and Martin Prado also homered for New York.

Pineda (3-2) gave up a solo shot to Mike Moustakas leading off the third inning, but that was about it in his third game back from the disabled list. Pineda struck out five without a walk in 6 1-3 innings to win for the first time since beating the Cubs on April 16.

James Shields (12-7) allowed six runs over 6 2-3 innings for Kansas City.