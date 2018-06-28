Year after St. Louis drug-related killing, suspect arrested

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly a year after a drug-related killing in St. Louis, a suspect is in custody.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 28-year-old Benjamin Chatman was arrested Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of Gregory Jordan of Jennings on Sept. 7.

St. Louis police say the two men quarreled over drugs and money leading up to the shooting.

Chatman is jailed on $1 million cash-only bond.