Yearbook Prank Case Can Proceed Against Mo. Teen

COLUMBIA (AP) - The case against a mid-Missouri teen charged with a yearbook prank can proceed.

The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County judge denied a motion Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of tampering with computer data. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in May after she was accused of changing a student's last name to "Masturbate" in the 2012-13 Hickman High School yearbook.

The teen says she already has been punished with a 10-day suspension from school during finals week and received zeros on all of her exams.

The judge is still weighing whether to allow a written statement that the teen gave to school staff to be used against her. The teen's attorney says any statements the teen made before her arrest shouldn't be admissible.