Yearlong Construction Project Limits Hunting on Jameson Island

ARROW ROCK - A federal wildlife refuge along the Missouri River is limiting hunting and public access during a yearlong construction project to improve wildlife habitat.

Only archery hunting will be allowed on the Jameson Island unit of the Big Muddy National Fish and Wildlife Refuge near the central Missouri town of Arrow Rock. Part of the unit will be closed as heavy equipment construction crews begin building a one-mile side channel extension on the river.

The U.S Fish and Wildlife project is intended to help fish such as the endangered pallid sturgeon by providing slower and shallower water in the side channels.