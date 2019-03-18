Yoga Gives-CoMo serving for a purpose on purpose

COLUMBIA - Yoga Gives-CoMo held its monthly charity yoga event Sunday afternoon in collaboration with Logboat Brewing Co.

This weekend's event sponsored Sustainable Farms and Communities, a local nonprofit that promotes sustainable food systems and works with the Columbia Farmers Market.

There are essential benefits for both the attendees of the yoga event and the sponsored charity or local business.

"It's a give-give situation for everybody," Schutte said.

Yoga instructor Katie Schutte says the mission of Yoga-Gives CoMo is to share charitable yoga events once a month. Sometimes, the venue chooses where to send the donations and sometimes, a local business or charity reaches out to Schutte.

This month, Sustainable Farms and Communities reached out.

Since 2011, the nonprofit has sponsored a program called Access to Healthy Food, which helps families who receive WIC or SNAP benefits buy fresh food from the farmers market.

Vice Chair of Sustainable Farms and Communities Kathryn Oberg-Roberts says a match program of up to $25 per week is given to WIC and SNAP members at the farmers market so they can buy more fresh, local food.

100 percent of the donations from today's event will go toward this program.

Another goal of Sustainable Farms and Communities is to continue raising money for the Agriculture Park.

"We are helping to support our local farmers and helping other people have access to nutrient dense food," Oberg-Roberts said.