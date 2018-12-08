Yoga lovers reach for river relief at charity session

COLUMBIA - Winter weather didn't stop a group of yoga lovers from giving back to Mother Nature on Sunday in Columbia.

Over thirty people packed the upper-level at Logboat Brewery for a charity yoga session. The class was held by Moon Yoga Studios to raise money for Missouri River Relief, a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning up the Missouri River.

Founder Amber Treece said participants only needed to bring three things: a mat, water, and a donation of their choice.

Treece also said she's "born and raised in Missouri" and keeps an ear out for local needs to hold charity yoga sessions for.

"You just kind of listen to be where we need to be for our community," Treece said. "Missouri's a nature state, so people like to get outside and they like to keep it clean."

Moon Yoga Studios plans to hold two more charity events on Feb. 11 and Feb. 25 at Logboat Brewery. Treece said weather will decide if the session is held inside or outside.

Sunday's event raised at least $350 for Missouri River Relief.