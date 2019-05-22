"You've just got to do it:" Runners inspire young kidney patient

3 days 1 hour 14 minutes ago Sunday, May 19 2019 May 19, 2019 Sunday, May 19, 2019 7:55:00 AM CDT May 19, 2019 in News
By: Blake Sammann, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Avengers super-fan Jace Aitkens needs a new kidney.

His mom, Kayla Aitkens, said it all started when the 4-year-old contracted E.coli in January of 2017.

"We were in here at University of Missouri Women's and Children's hospital for two months," she said.  

Aitkens said, since Jace suffered a heart attack the following November, he has had visit Women's and Children's three days a week for dialysis.

Kayla said that while it hasn't always been easy for him, Jace has always found a a way to hang tough.

"It’s amazing because he’s a superhero to me and to a lot of people I know," she said. "Just because of what he’s been through and to have such a good attitude still."

Tales of his heroism attracted the attention of Medals4Mettle

The charity collect marathon and half-marathon finishers medals and gives them to those battling illness or trauma as a way to encourage them to keep fighting the good fight.

John Korte presides over the Columbia chapter.

"We award medals to people who are enduring their own race, who are running the race of their of their own life," he said.

As an award for his bravery, Korte and his wife awarded Jace an Avengers-themed medal; the perfect gift for an avid fan on the release date of Avengers: Endgame.

“We just came to brighten his day." Korte said. "It was wonderful to bring a smile to his face."

Korte said even superheroes like Jace need a little encouragement from time to time.

"When you say someone ran a marathon you think, 'That’s a ridiculous task,'" Korte said. "Well, so is going through dialysis, but you have to do it, you have to keep going."

Kayla said Jace's condition is stable, allowing them to wait for just the right kidney.

"He's still being so strong, for himself and for everyone around him," she said.

More News

Grid
List

Judge reverses Missouri trooper's loss of officer license
Judge reverses Missouri trooper's loss of officer license
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A judge has reversed the Missouri Department of Public Safety's revocation of the peace officer... More >>
18 minutes ago Wednesday, May 22 2019 May 22, 2019 Wednesday, May 22, 2019 8:51:00 AM CDT May 22, 2019 in News

Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
Weather shuts down St. Louis airport
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A severe storm in the St. Louis area is forcing Lambert Airport to temporarily halt all... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:51:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
Fulton State Hospital's facility opens, brings job opportunities
FULTON - After three years and $140 million in construction, the Fulton State Hospital is ready to start celebrating. ... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:33:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Job Center hosts walk-in hiring event
Missouri Job Center hosts walk-in hiring event
COLUMBIA - People looking for work will have a chance to mingle with about a dozen employers at a hiring... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:39:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
Groups protest Missouri anti-abortion bill
JEFFERSON CITY -- Several abortion rights groups gathered throughout the state, Tuesday to protest Missouri's newly-passed anti-abortion bill. The... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a state of emergency Tuesday due to the heightened flood risks through a large... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:49:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in Weather

Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
Sand volleyball court closed after buried knives found
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Sand volleyball courts at a park in Cape Girardeau are closed after knives were found buried... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:14:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather
Columbia, Boone County agencies prepare for severe weather
COLUMBIA - Boone County Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley said the department's staff is "all hands on deck" for Tuesday's... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
MU students launch balloons to monitor upper atmosphere
COLUMBIA - Two MU students getting their masters in atmospheric science launched weather balloons Tuesday at the South Farm Research... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
Missouri Sen. Hawley to introduce bill against data tracking
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is introducing legislation to give internet users the ability to... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 12:22:00 PM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
Salute to Veterans airshow canceled due to weather
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Salute to Veterans air show has been cancelled for 2019, organizers announced Tuesday, due to... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:48:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
Cholesterol improves in US kids despite high obesity rates
CHICAGO (AP) — Cholesterol levels in children and teens improved in the latest analysis of U.S. health surveys, yet only... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 11:41:20 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
Official apologizes for comment about driving while blonde
LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City school board president has apologized for equating treatment of blondes to... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:22:51 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
MU Urgent Care will double space in new facility
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Urgent Care will double its operating space by opening a new building on June... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:44:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
21 tornadoes ripped through 4 states, now millions are under flooding threat
(CNN) -- Severe thunderstorms are raking and flooding parts of the central US on Tuesday, including in Oklahoma, where a... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 9:00:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
Of more than 600 guns stolen 2 years ago, only 73 recovered
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A federal prosecutor says authorities have recovered only 73 of the 654 guns stolen in 2017... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:52:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News

Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur"... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, May 21 2019 May 21, 2019 Tuesday, May 21, 2019 8:39:00 AM CDT May 21, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 65°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 31 active weather alerts
10am 71°
11am 72°
12pm 76°
1pm 79°