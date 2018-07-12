Young children in Carthage learning second language

CARTHAGE (AP) — Kindergartners at Fairview Elementary School in Carthage are learning in two languages.

The Joplin Globe reports the southwest Missouri school's classroom features two teachers. One speaks only Spanish in class, the other only English.

No matter what language the students speak at home, they are spending school days learning to follow a new one. The students are paired with a "study buddy" for help with words they don't understand.

Parents and educators say the bilingual education program at Fairview is seeing impressive results two years into the effort.

Carthage's use of the language immersion format comes after a wave of immigration from Spanish-speaking countries. In 1996, 40 students in the district required English as a Second Language support. Now there are 1,180 — 26 percent of all students.