Young Drivers Get More Drive Time

On January 1 Missouri teens looking to get their drivers permits will put in twice as much time behind the wheel. Going from 20 to 40 hours.

Some parents feel the increase means increased safety.

"Kids need as much experience as they can get before they get on the road or with other kids in the car. Especially with other kids in the car," said parent Steven Boyer.

Boyer remembers when he used to have to drive his sons to baseball practice. But after completing drivers education and the required 20 hours of outside practice Boyer isn't sure they've had enough practice. "I wouldn't say they're fine drivers," said Boyer. "but they're both doing very well."

Currently, Missouri requires less time behind the wheel than its Midwest neighbors. Kansas and Nebraska require 50 hours. Oklahoma, 40 hours, ten of those during nighttime. Illinois requires 25 hours.

Missouri teens can receive their learners permits when they turn 15 years old.