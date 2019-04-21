Young entrepreneurs profit from their business ideas

JEFFERSON CITY - Children from the Jefferson City and Columbia area showed off their businesses during the Jefferson City Children's Business Fair on Saturday.

The main organizer, Robin Atkins, said this event allows young people to have fun and live up to their dreams.

"It affects them by showing them that they can create their own future just by doing things that they like to do or that they are good at," Atkins said.

For the business fair children develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at a one-day marketplace/

Children between the ages of 7 and 16 set up booths at the indoor pavilion in McClung Park. Each booth had decorations and signs that advertised the business.

Items for sale ranged from jewelry to dessert to bath bombs. All of the products were homemade.

Vendor Karis Valentine, whose business is turning old t-shirts into jewelry, said she's saving up to buy a computer and has learned the basics of customer service.

"You have to really engage with people when you are talking to them," she said. "You know you want to be open and want to be friendly, but you have to make sure you are engaging and not off in the corner."