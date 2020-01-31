Young Heart Patient Taken from Hospital Found Safe

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police have issued arrest warrants for the father and paternal grandmother of a 5-year-old boy taken from a hospital where he was on a transplant waiting list.

The department issued a statement Wednesday saying it had issued felony warrants for kidnapping, interfering with custody and endangering the welfare of a child against 33-year-old Jeffery Stone and his mother, Rhonda Marie Matthews.

Authorities accuse Stone of abducting his son, Porter Stone, from St. Louis Children's Hospital on Tuesday. The hospital warned that Porter only had about a day's worth of medication left in a portable IV when taken.

St. Louis police say Illinois State Police found the boy, his father and grandmother in Alsip, near Chicago, early Wednesday and that Porter seemed fine but was taken to a hospital.