Young Man Scouting for Instruments to Help Joplin

6 years 11 months 4 weeks ago Monday, July 11 2011 Jul 11, 2011 Monday, July 11, 2011 1:06:00 PM CDT July 11, 2011 in News
By: Brian Johnson
loading

WEBB CITY - When Andrew Decker, 15, heard that the Joplin high school band lost its band room, music, and instruments in the tornado, he wanted to help. Andrew has been in band since fifth grade and he felt passionate about bringing music back to Joplin.

"I was just thinking about what happened in Joplin and just thought, well, how would I feel if I lost all my instruments," said Decker. "I just kind of thought hey why not try to get it back to them."

He plays the tenor saxophone and says band has given him confidence and boosted his social skills.

"There is no real way to describe how it feels when you are in band surrounded by all your buddies and you do something awesome, such as the marching band show," said Andrew "It's just so cool!"

Andrew is not only a musician, but a member of Scouting Troop 904, so for his Eagle Scout project he organized what he calls "Scouting 4 Instruments," a music instrument drive to put instruments in the hands of Joplin high school and junior high school students.

"Just about everyone has some instrument around that they never use anymore," said Andrew. "You know like, some trumpet that they played in high school or something, might as well give it to someone else to use."

The instruments he collects don't have to be in perfect condition. They will be inspected and fixed before they are given to students when school starts.

"There are lots of people out there who, you know, have instruments but don't have time to play them and haven't taken the time to practice and stay good, and there are kids who need that opportunity," said Adam Decker, the scout master of Troop 904. He is also Andrew's dad.

"Basically he has felt that either it was going to be a huge success or it was going to be, you know, he is going to have just a couple of instruments and at least he did a little good," said Adam Decker.

"He has just been a wonderful kid," said Rick Castor the band director at Joplin high school. "I think it is just incredible. He is a great young man. I have gotten to meet him a couple times now, he came over and we talked about our needs."

So far Andrew has received more than a dozen instruments.

"You can tell at the end of the day if you would come by my room sometime finally around five or six o'clock way after school is over I am having to make everybody leave so I can go home because they are just like a family," said Castor. "They all meet together in there and they just hang out all the time. They do all kinds of things together."

"It's not so much the instruments so much as band," said Andrew. "Band is such an important part of, you know, any high school kid who is ever in band's life, you know. It teaches stuff that nothing else really does. It teaches fellowship and just working hard and going after something you want. You know, everyone should have that."

He is hoping in some way, the instrument drive will bring the gift of music back to Joplin.

If you want to learn more about Andrew's "Scouting 4 Instruments" project or want to help check out his facebook page or website to learn more. Jefferson City YMCAs are instrument donation locations for anyone wanting to contribute an instrument. Instruments can also be dropped off at the Scouting office in Columbia located at 1203 Fay St Columbia, MO 65201-4719.

List of Instruments Joplin needs:
Flutes
Clarinets
Trumpets
Trombones
Saxophones
Snare Drums
Violins
Oboes
French Horns
Tubas

Other items Joplin needs:
Cases
Reeds
Valve Oil
Cork Grease
Cleaning Kits

More News

Grid
List

Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
Police confirm one dead after Columbia car crash
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed a fatality after a single-car accident early Monday. The Columbia Police Department said the car... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 09 2018 Jul 9, 2018 Monday, July 09, 2018 5:55:00 AM CDT July 09, 2018 in News

KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KC Royals lose series against Boston Red Sox
KANSAS CITY - The Boston Red Sox swept the series against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. The Red... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:36:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
Cardinals series against the Giants ends in a split
SAN FRANCISCO - The St. Louis Cardinals ended the 4-game series in a split against the San Francisco Giants. ... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 8:03:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in Sports

Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
Boone County crash sends cars into ditch
BOONE COUNTY- North Rangeline Road was temporarily closed Sunday after a two cars collided. A witness says one car... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 6:12:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
Historic urn missing from Hickman High School
COLUMBIA - An urn that has sat outside of Hickman High School for nearly a century is missing. Hickman... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
Ameren Missouri electric rates to decrease 6 percent
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri customers of Ameren Missouri will see a drop in their electric rates beginning Aug. 1.... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 2:57:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
Mountain lions may reappear in Missouri
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Mountain lions may be making a reappearance in Missouri after being declared extinct in the state... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 1:43:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Hulen Drive
COLUMBIA - Police said Sunday they have arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting on Hulen Drive. ... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 12:32:00 PM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
UPDATE: Missing Boonville teen has been found
BOONVILLE - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Boonville Police Department were investigating the missing report of Elizabeth Woolbright, 17,... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 08 2018 Jul 8, 2018 Sunday, July 08, 2018 11:43:00 AM CDT July 08, 2018 in News

Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
Community members in Mexico help prepare for fall harvest
MEXICO - Community members in Mexico came out to help thin apple trees at Hickory Ridge Orchard on Saturday. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Dogs lick away the heat
Dogs lick away the heat
COLUMBIA - Dogs took a break from the heat Saturday through an ice cream social. Lizzi & Rocco's Natural... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:52:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
UMKC graduate student killed in restaurant armed robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student has died after being shot inside... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 4:47:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
Airplane tour brings aviation enthusiasts from all over the country together
JEFFERSON CITY - The 2018 American Barnstormers Tour closed their three-day event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport on Saturday.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 12:57:00 PM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
Columbia Police confirm home invasion and shots fired
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said a home was invaded and shots fired on Friday afternoon. It happened... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 10:24:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Bryan University closes Columbia branch
Bryan University closes Columbia branch
COLUMBIA (AP) — Bryan University, a private, two-year career training and technical school, has closed is branch in Columbia. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 9:30:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
Columbia boy celebrates the 'superheroes' in search for Alzheimer's cure
COLUMBIA - 13-year-old Alex Elletson has spent his past five birthdays raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, July 07 2018 Jul 7, 2018 Saturday, July 07, 2018 3:48:00 AM CDT July 07, 2018 in News

Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
Randolph County woman works to provide food for children during summer
HIGBEE – Margaret Buschnell leads a group of volunteers who feed about 40 children every weekday in Randolph County. She... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
Fire engulfs house in east Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department responded to a major house fire in the 2100 block of Alamos Place... More >>
2 days ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 10:09:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 78°
9am 82°
10am 85°
11am 87°